17 May 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Kamara Slashes Rio Olympic Time

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone's Olympian, Ismail Dudu Kamara on Tuesday clocked 10.75 sec in the 100m dash at the Islamic Solidarity Games to slash his 10.79 sec speed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games by four second.

Kamara finished fifth in the Men's 100m round 1, Heat 5 to grab one of the available four fastest qualifying time to reach the semi-finals. Despite beating his Rio Olympic time in round 1, Kamara could not progress from the semi-finals, after finishing in seventh position with 10.93sec in Heat 2.

The Sierra Leonean sprinter was ranked 19 out of 22 sprinters in the 100m dash. Meanwhile, Kamara's compatriot, Dolly Mustapha, also qualified to the Women 100m semi-final, with a Personal Best (PB) 12.06sec.

Like her male counterpart, Dolly Mustapha was unable to reach the finals, following a poor display in the semi-finals Heat 2, clocking 12.15sec behind Zakiyya Hasanova of AZE, Iman Essa of Bahrain and Turkey's Mizgin Ay.

Also, Mariatu Koroma missed the 100m qualification time by 2 secs after she clocked 12.42 sec and in 800m women, Khadija Mariama Conteh run a time of 2:14:97sec.

In the Mens 400m, 2010 India Commonwealth and 2015 Congo All African Games participant Bockarie Sesay failed to progress from his Heat 2 finishing with 49.82sec. He was ranked 18 above Messoud Messoud Mauratian and Lansana Sylla of Guinea respectively in the overall classification.

The day ended at the filed, as Paralympian George Wyndham competed in the Shot Put F56 event and finished eight out of nine. Wyndham recorded 6.03 in his first attempt before making progress to 6.30 in his second and fall to 6.28 in his third and 6.22 in his fourth. He recorded his best throw in sixth attempt with 6.71 to settle for 230 points.

