Ghana: Sarkodie Makes Global List of Most Influential People of African Descent

Rapper Sarkodie is one of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent.

He joins a tall list of people who were recognized for being high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa.

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 100 is a global initiative in support of the United Nation's International Decade for People of African Descent.

An awards dinner ceremony will be held on September 26 in New York, United Sates of America to celebrate the honourees.

It will be hosted by Trevor Noah and CNN's Zain Asher with Barack Obama, former US President as a special guest speaker.