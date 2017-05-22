Kenya: MPs Want Probe Into Sh3bn NHIF Parking Project

The National Assembly Public Investments Committee has asked the anti-corruption agency to investigate how the contract to build a multistorey car park owned by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) was procured.

Though the project is complete, the committee says construction took inordinately long and the cost varied greatly from original projections.

In its report tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, the panel wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to fast-track investigations with a view to charging anyone found culpable of defrauding the insurer.

"There was very high variation of 337 per cent over and above the original cost, which is in contravention of the law, which provides that the preferred margin of preference shall be 15 per cent of the evaluated price tender," the report states.

ORIGINAL COST

Documents provided to the committee show that the NHIF entered into an agreement with NK Brothers Ltd to build the car park at Sh909.7 million over 65 weeks.

The project started in May 2002 and was scheduled for completion in August 2003. But the contract amount was later revised upwards to Sh1.17 billion, representing a 30 per cent increase.

The car park was completed in 2008 at a total cost of Sh3.34 billion, but a further amount of Sh626 million and Sh4.7 million was incurred in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 financial years, respectively increasing the total expenditure to Sh3.9 billion as of June 2011.

"The escalation of the car park by 337 per cent has not been justified," the committee notes.

When he appeared before the committee in February, NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi said the completion time was revised in August 2003 because the government had suspended all projects and the NHIF was giving preference to core strategic activities, resulting in reduced cash flow.

RENTAL

He further said the cost could not have remained the same as the management introduced vehicular lifts that were not part of the tendered designs and bills of quantities. This, he said, prompted design changes to the structure and foundation works.

An additional basement floor was created to cater for the displaced area arising because of vehicular lifts, ramps and the design overhaul.

This led to the increase in the service area and an additional cost of Sh673 million, raising the total cost to Sh1.5 billion.

The vehicular lifts were later found to be viable, leading to a downward variation to Sh1.2 billion.

The variation from Sh1.2 billion to Sh3.34 billion was due to price escalations as per the contract provisions.

The building was completed in 2008 and is in full use for rental and public car parking.

But the committee says the project was implemented in an unprofessional manner and wants the EACC to investigate and develop appropriate recommendations regarding any breach of the law.