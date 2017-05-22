Kenya: 90 Kenyan Officials Benefit From IAAF Training Course

Ninety Kenyan technical officials hoping to do duty at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in July have benefited from the International Association of Athletics Federations' Technical Officials Education Certification System course.

The Iaaf regional technical director, Ibrahim Hussein, said they are targeting to train another 110 officials from the country before the championships planned for July 12 to 16 at Kasarani.

However, Hussein noted that only 60 out of the field of 200 who will be trained will get to officiate during the world youth event where they will work under eight other top Iaaf technical officials who will foresee the event.

Hussein was speaking upon the completion of the week-long third session that was conducted by Vivian Gungaram from Mauritius.

NEXT SESSION

The first session in February saw 30 officials graduating with Level One certification with the second session in March and the third one this week featuring up to Level III officials.

The next session is in two weeks' time.

"The first session involved those who were officiating but had not trained in level I but the rest of the sessions were just refresher courses," said Hussein adding that the training is covering all aspect in athletics from track and field events.

While 60 will act as marshals, judges and referees every day during the four-day competition, the rest will be dispatched to other areas like the warm up track.