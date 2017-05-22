Kenya: Women Plot 'Coup' On Kiambu Leadership, Two Likely to Win Big Seats

Kiambu County is almost certain to have two female Members of Parliament, just like in 2013.

This has been given a boost by the entry of a newcomer into the region's politics, emerging from Gatundu North.

Former radio broadcaster Wanjiku wa Kibe has made a dramatic entry into the region's politics after she made her intentions known with first giving her male competitors in the Jubilee Party nominations a thorough beating.

Ms Kibe, who cut her teeth as a vernacular radio presenter at Kameme FM, was nominated to the County Assembly by Jubilee in the last elections and successfully used that experience as‎ her launch-pad to the bigger seat -- Member of Parliament.

And given that the county is basically a Jubilee stronghold, the soft spoken MCA could be headed to making history as the first woman MP for Gatundu North, President Uhuru Kenyatta's stronghold.

LOST BID

It will be a welcome win as it would at least raise to two, the number of women in the county headed to the National Assembly in the August 8 elections, after Ms Esther Gathogo lost her bid for a second term in neighbouring Ruiru constituency.

The other female MP is Ms Alice N'gan'ga of Thika Town who emerged winner from a bruising battle with male rivals to clinch the ticket for a second term in the National Assembly where she is one of the outspoken MPs.

Ms Gathogo lost her comeback bid to businessman N'gan'ga Kin'gara who was facing her for the second time.

Although she put on a brave fight, Ms Kibe surprised both friends and rivals after enduring a political hurricane that swept politicians perceived to be allies of Governor William Kabogo -- who was given a resounding beating by Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu -- in the JP primaries.

The governor has since ditched Jubilee Party and announced that he will be vying as an independent candidate.

RESOUNDING WIN

Ms Kibe garnered 10,169 votes to beat incumbent Kigo Njenga who got 9,589 votes.

The MP ‎has been grappling with allegations of misappropriation of the Constituency Development Fund kitty following a damning report by the Auditor General.

Others whom the mother of two sent home included a former MP Clement Waibara who got 9,344 votes and former Kiambu county chief officer in charge of public administration, Dominic Gicheru who came a distant fourth.

Mr Kigo will be defending his seat as an independent candidate, but Ms Kibe who has had to endure all manner of propaganda her opponents, says she is unmoved and is confident of a win.

She is the only MCA in the county to successfully rise the political ladder during the primaries that saw 82 of her colleagues at the assembly rejected by voters.

Former Embakasi MP Ferdinand Waititu, MPs Alice N'gan'ga (Thika) and Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town) address a crowd in Kiambu Town during a past rally. PHOTO | ERIC WAINAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FIERCE CRITIC

The 44-year old nominee appears to have won the residents' hearts with her manifesto, which those interviewed say addresses their concerns.

In the neighbouring Thika constituency, the abrasive 41-year-old Ms N'gan'ga survived a bruising competition staged by businessmen Patrick Wainaina, popularly known as Jungle‎, derived from his Thika based macadamia processing plant and Moris Mburu who was trying his luck for a second time.

Ms Ng'an'ga, a fierce critic of Mr Kabogo garnered 15,880 votes against Mr Wainaina's 14,731 to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket for the seat.

However, the businessman cried foul, saying he was rigged out, and is back in the race as an independent.

But Ms N'gan'ga says she is not moved by his re-entry and is ready to face him exuding confidence she will emerge victor. She says her popularity notwithstanding, her development record speaks for her and the fact that she is in the 'right party'.

COMEBACK

In Gatundu South, Ms Joyce Ngugi, wife of MP Jossy Ngugi who died in 2014 after serving for only a few months after election, failed in her bid to uproot incumbent Moses Kuria, for the second time.

At the County Assembly, despite the race attracting a huge number of women, only two women won the Jubilee Party ticket, compared to five in the 2013 elections.

The assembly's minority leader Cecilia Wamaitha from Gatuanyaga Ward who in 2013 braved the The National Alliance (TNA) wave to be elected on a Farmers Party ticket affirmed her popularity to make a comeback.‎

Ms Jackeline Nungari, a nominated MCA, pulled a surprise after she successfully kicked out Deputy Speaker Anthony Macharia, a seasoned politician who has represented the Bibirioni ward in Limuru for years.

Ms Nungari who was seeking an elective post for the first time, says women seeking leadership in politics need to be embraced, instead of being intimidated and hurdles thrown on their way.

The MCA says women are always subjected to insults, threats and mistreatment by their male counterparts, as they seek elective offices and urged voters to support female candidates.

"Come out in large numbers and support women who have a vision and can push for their agendas in both national and regional governments," she appealed.