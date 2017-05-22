22 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Land and Sea Set to Organize a Two Day National Conference

In their bid to sensitize maritime industry stakeholders and practitioners on the maritime documentation, bill of lading involving, transaction of imported and exported documents for cargoes into the country, Land and Sea international Nigeria Ltd, is set to organize a two day national conference themed, "Bill of Lading "As a contract of carriage".

Billed to take place on 24th and 25th of May at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos, the event is aimed at educating practitioners and stakeholders in the sector on the role and key features of bill of lading in the international transaction and carriage of goods by sea contract.

How to deal with short-landing, Shop Shipment and damaged to cargo. How to detect, handle and prevent frauds related to bill of lading, examine critical clauses for bills of lading, and address practical implications of Hague/Visby rules and to clarify issues on identify rights and obligations of carriers.

The conference also is top discuss maritime documentation Bill of Lading, involving transaction of imported and Exported Documents for cargoes into the country. Issues of carriage of goods by sea both wet and dry cargo, the conference will give room for discussion including the tracking of the cargo among others.

Guest billed to deliver speeches at the event are, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Managing irector, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Barrister Hassan Bello.

