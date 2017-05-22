22 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Will Resist Any Coup Attempt,Tinubu Vows

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly warned against any coup attempt to usurp the present administration of President Buhari Muhammadu, saying Nigerians will resist such attempt by the military.

Tinubu made the remarks today, while addressing gathering at the Parliamentary Session at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, being orgainsed as part of activities in commemoration of Lagos@50 and second anniversary of the 8th Assembly of the Assembly.

According to APC chieftain: "I want to add my voice to that warning of coup attempt.They should not try it, those who want to break the democracy that many died for to

"You will have no fertile ground to plant the seed in Lagos. It is a bad product and I can assure you that we will reject it. Lagos will resist any form of action that plans to end the democracy we clamour for."

