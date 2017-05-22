South Africa: Sharks Signs Kings' Schreuder

In a timely boost for the Sharks ahead of the start of this year's Currie Cup, coach Robert du Preez has announced the signings of Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder and Tyler Paul, all of whom have signed two-year contracts.

"Former Stormers and now Kings scrumhalf, Louis Schreuder brings with him a wealth of experience and with the loss of Cobus Reinach to Northampton, Schrueder together with Michael Claassens will shepherd the scrumhalf responsibilities and provide the necessary mentorship and guidance to our emerging scrumhalves at the franchise," Du Preez told the Sharks website.

Another scrumhalf who will be joining Schreuder in Durban is KZN-born Cameron Wright, who is no stranger to the Sharks after spending his junior years with our team.

"After a short stint in France, which has aided his personal development, he makes a welcome return home," said Du Preez.

"Cameron understands our unique culture and team values and everyone is excited to have him back home."

Voted Kings U-19 player of the year in 2013, lock/flank Tyler Paul, 22, is another player who has shone this season.

"His work ethic and drive makes him a perfect fit for our team and we are confident that his move to Durban will prove to be beneficial for both the player's personal development and for our team," said Du Preez.

"Our core emphasis is to retain home grown talent and a lot of effort has been placed on signing the best junior players in our province.

"With the acquisition of these juniors, it is also important to have experience in the mix and due consideration was given to signing players that will fit into the unique culture we have here at The Sharks and the vision we are building towards.

"These three players fit that mould and we look forward to them joining our family."

Source: Sport24