Liberia: 'George Weah a Real Good Friend', Says Macdella Cooper

Monrovia — Macdella Cooper, the only female in Liberia's presidential elections so far, has described legend and presidential candidate Senator George Weah as just a friend, although it's common knowledge that Weah is father to one of her children.

"George Weah, like every other candidate in the race are very good friends of mine. I'm a new breed of politicians that believe politics is just an idea.

"When we are done discussing politics is just an idea. When we are done discussing politics, we go talk about other things pertaining to our country so George Weah is a very good friend, so is Alex Cummings, so with Joseph Boakai, everybody else in the race. I have no enemies; everybody is my friend," she said.

Cooper made the disclosure while speaking to VOA's Straight Talk Africa television program with host Shaka Ssali along with James Butty of VOA Daybreak Africa program last Wednesday.

The model turned politician once dreamed of being Liberia's first lady when she fully believed that Weah, whom she claimed is the father of one her children, was going to be the country's next President.

"He's going to be the next president of Liberia. You have a future first lady here," she in a 2014 interview.

She has, however, dashed her hopes of being the next First Lady, now opting to be the President, being the only female in a male dominant race.

Being an absolute novice in Liberian politics, political pundits believe her party, Union of Liberian Democrats party, has no chance in a race that so far has 22 candidates with more to come.

According to Cooper, she is a Liberia for Liberians First candidate, meaning her candidacy embraces all Liberians irrespective of economic or ethnic background.

"My idea for Liberia is a Liberia for Liberians first. Today, there is a Liberia that is enjoyed by everyone but Liberians. Propagandists have used tribalism, political affiliation, economic, to divide the Liberian people. "

"James spoke earlier about this native and Congo man scenario which still exists. You see I'm a new generation of Liberians who don't care about the tribal, the political or the economic status."

"I gained the privileged I have gained in life through education and hard work. And that is the message I'm sharing across the boards - Liberia first, not the Lofa man first, or the Grand Gedian man first.

"And that is the Liberia that I want to build that will benefit every person, leaving no child uneducated whether you are a country man's child or a Congo man's child, I want to see to it that every child has access to education; I want to see to it we have less infant mortality; I want to see to it that we build medical institutions that will care for every citizen of Liberia."

On whether she holds a dual US and Liberian citizenship, Cooper said she holds a U.S. green card but is not sure if she is a U.S. citizen.

The Liberian laws forbid dual citizenship.

"Well, when I entered the gates of Newark, New Jersey I was given a green card which I'm very privilege to still have. So, I don't think that's considered dual citizenship," she said.

She further said she meets the constitutionally mandated 10-year residency requirement to contest the presidency because she has resided in Liberia since 2005, although she said she has had to leave the country often to raise funds abroad for her philanthropic work.

"I started the foundation in 2003. In 2005 I moved back home, and as a result of the lack opportunities and resources in Liberia, I often time frequented in the Western world to raise money and go back to do my work. So of course, indeed I've been in Liberia since 2005 and I have all the records to show that."