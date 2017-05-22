West Africa: Weah's Absenteeism At Ecowas Parliament Speaks Volume of His Kind of Leadership

editorial

WE AT FRONTPAGEAFRICA are wondering whether Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah's lackadaisical attitude towards representing the country's interest at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament is an early warning of how he would handle national interests, should he be elected President in the October elections.

NOT BEING THE FIRST neither the second instance, Senator Weah had been missing from ongoing sessions of the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament from commenced on May 10 and would be coming to an end on May 25.

WEAH REPRESENTS the country's highest populated county at the Senate, but was in Paris, France instead of Abuja, Nigeria as the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament presented the Country's Report before the regional body.

HIS PREVIOUS ACTION OF similar kind in February reportedly left the Speaker of the Parliament with no option but to introduce stringent measures to ensure that members who abandon sessions forfeit compensation for days lost.

"THE REGIONAL PARLIAMENT also observed that other members who endeavored to attend sessions and meetings hardly stay through the entire duration and tend to take their leave just after collecting their allowances due them.

"AT A PERSONAL LEVEL, I need hardly emphasize that this conduct is not benefitting our highly exalted offices as representatives of over 300 million citizens of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"EVEN MORE REGRETTABLY, this kind of conduct amounts to a betrayal of the confidence reposed on us by the West African populace who are anxiously looking up to us to turn around their chequered fortunes," said the Speaker of the ECOWAS in February when he noticed that Weah and others were nowhere to be found during session.

THE SPEAKER APPEALED to his colleagues to consider their seats at the parliament as a sacred trust which must be treated as such.

WEAH NEED NOT BE told that this attitude on his part is not only embarrassing to the country which he wants to lead, but also a betrayal of trust reposed in him to represent and safeguard Liberia's interest in the sub-region.

AS A POLITICAL LEADER aspiring to be Liberia's next president, Weah needs not to be told that country's interest comes above all.

APPARENTLY, SENATOR WEAH is taking for granted the level of confidence reposed in him by The People or perhaps, just doesn't have interest in representing the interest of the people.

HOWEVER, HERE IS A MAN who claims to be a grass rooter bent on providing quality life and services for the people he represents, but he's never available when such decision making time comes.

HERE IS A MAN WHO SAYS he wants to be President primarily to ensure that all citizens benefit equally from the national cake, but is never available when it's time to bake the cake.

AT THE LEVEL OF THE LIBERIAN Senate, Weah claims to have co-sponsored bills in favor of the youth, yet the youth continue to question the essence of his presence in the Senate. Little is heard of him since he was elected to that body in 2014.

WHILE WE RECOGNIZE THAT Senator Weah is at liberty to travel wherever he wants for whatever reason he chooses, we urge him to put above all Liberia first. His continuous absenteeism from sessions at ECOWAS Parliament speaks volume of what citizens should expect of his leadership. Liberians are now politically mature and are watching.