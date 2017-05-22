Nigeria: Fayose Sets Up Judicial Panel to Probe Fayemi Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement

The Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has set up a panel to probe the former Governor of the state and his predecessor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi who is equally the current Minister of solid minerals and development over an alleged allegation of financial mismanagement under his (Fayemi) administration as the governor of the state.

The eight man panel, inaugurated in Ado Ekiti on Monday and headed by a retired high court judge, Bamidele Oyewole, is saddled with the responsibility of ascertaining how much Ekiti State Government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how same were disbursed and to ascertain the amount the Ekiti state government took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilized among others.

"In compliance with the resolution of the Ekiti state house of assembly passed on the10th of May, 2017, urging His Excellency, the Governor of Ekiti state to look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state under the administration of Dr John Kayode Fayemi, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose, acting pursuant to section 2 of the Ekiti state commission of inquiry law cap C10 laws of Ekiti state 2012, has constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state between 2010 and 2014," the

"The terms of reference of the commission are as follows:

"To ascertain how much Ekiti State Government received as statutory allocations during the period under review and how same were disbursed.

"To look into the financial transactions of Ekiti state between 2010 and 2014.

"To ascertain the amount received on behalf of the state from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

"To investigate the allegation of fraud/loss of funds, including the diversion and conversion of the State Universal Basic Education Board Fund.

"To ascertain the amount the Ekiti state government took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilised and all other issues relating to the finances of the Ekiti state government within the period under review and;

"To make appropriate recommendations to the Ekiti state government.

"The judicial commission of inquiry has three (3) months to submit its report to the governor."

Members of the panel include:

Silas Bamidele Oyewole - Chairman.

Gbemiga Adaramola (State DPP/ Chairman, NBA Ado-Ekiti)- Secretary

Bolawale Awe

Idowu Ayenimo

Omodara O. Vincent

Oladele Blessing

Adesoba Oluremi

S.B.J Bamise