22 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aminu Kano's Wife, Shatu, Is Dead

By Mohammed Lere

Aishatu Kano, the wife of the late Kano-born politician and founder of the Northern Elements Progressive Union, NEPU, Aminu Kano, has died.

She died in the early hours of Monday, Ahmed Mukhtar, a family member, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs. Kano, popularly known as Shatu, died after being ill for some time.

She has been buried at Dandolo cemetery, Tukuntawa along, Shagari Quarters in Kano.

She was the only surviving wife of the late politician. She died at the age of 89.

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and many other top Kano politicians, attended the burial.

