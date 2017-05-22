Ethiopia: Leadership Priorities

As Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros will focus on five key areas:

Health for All: Advancing universal health coverage and ensuring all people access the health services they need without risk of impoverishment, including by driving domestic resources for health, strengthening primary health care, and expanding access to preventive services, diagnostics and medicines for communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Health Emergencies: Strengthening the capacity of national authorities and local communities to detect, prevent and manage health emergencies, including antimicrobial resistance,and more effectively manage the health effects of mass population movements.

Women, Children and Adolescents: Putting the well-being of women,children and adolescents and the centre of global health and development - and positioning health at the centre of the gender equality agenda.

Health Impacts of Climate and Environmental Change: Supporting national health authorities to better understand and address the effects of climate and environmental change on health.

A Transformed WHO: Building WHO into a more effective, transparent and accountable agency that is independent, science and innovation-based, results-focused and responsive. This will require striking a balance between bold reform and stability of the organization.