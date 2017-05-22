Ethiopia: Improving Smallholder Farmers' Production, Productivity

The success of Farmer Service Center (FSC) is not only a solution in inputs distribution but also key indicator for the success of public private partnership in agriculture transformation.

Production and Productivity Senior Director at Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) Dereje Biruk said that ATA has been implementing the Feed the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm service project in collaboration with ministries and states' bureaus of Agriculture and Natural Resources with the finical support from the USAID and technical support from Cultivating New Frontier in Agriculture (CNFA). The Center aims to improve production and productivity of smallhoder farmers by establishing FSCs in Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray states through public -private partnership modality

He further said that Center will provide stallholder farmers with quality farm inputs such as improved seeds, agro-chemicals, farm tools and equipment, veterinary drugs and equipment, advisory services and training all leading stallholder farmers to sustainably increase production and household income.

"Building an efficient agricultural input market is critical for the success of the GTP II agenda. As it influences farmers' access to and use of productivity enhancing high quality seeds, fertilizer, plant protection products, tools and equipment and veterinary services and supplies, expanding such services has a crucial role in improving small holder farmers production and productivity," he said.

He further said that Bako Farmer Service Center is the first of the 20 centers to be opened through Feed for the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm services project, one of the seven farmers' services centers in Oromia State. Owned by female entrepreneur Alemitu Hordofa who is dedicated for the success of Ethiopian stallholder farmers and a role model to female entrepreneurs. Bako FSC intends to the lives of over 40 thousand smallholder farmers in Bako and neighboring weredas.

According to him other efforts of ATA such as inputs vouchers system, interactive voice response, soil mapping associated with the blended fertilizer and mechanization can be integrated to farm service centers.

The owner of the Center, Alemitu Hordofa said, "As we know 85 per cent of Ethiopia's is depend on agriculture that is the back bone of the country's economy. So I see this ceremony with the presence of all concerned stakeholders as an opportunity to discuses on the development of our agriculture."

The government of Ethiopia in collaboration with many other concerned bodies has made a lot to improve. "We have seen some improvements; our agriculture still faces many challenges. I was born and grew up in this state and have spent considerable years as a farm input supplier. So I know very well what it is like to be a farmer as well as a farm input supplier.

"We know that farmers have many needs that have never been fully satisfied. Besides, improper handling of agro-chemical is a long-standing threat among the farming Community. Keeping all these in mind, I have had a few big dreams to serve the community."

Over the years she worked hard to build trust and familiarity with the sector. "And now at Bako Farm Service Center we do our best to make sure farmers, our customers have all the products they need to success. We supply all range of inputs both in crop and livestock sub-sectors. Our veterinary includes items such as improved seeds, animal feed, agricultural tools and equipment, pesticides and veterinary drugs. We have an inventory portifilo of 46 types of agro-chemicals, 43 types of veterinary drugs, 19 types of veterinary tools and equipment, and five types of Agro-chemical spray," she added.

The farm service center at Bako is aimed at increasing production and productivity of small holder farmers in Bako and its sounding areas. But It could be achieved through making good quality farm inputs available, timely with required volume, affordable and accessible to the farmers in uninterrupted manner, she said.

Farm service center is looking forward to work with input wholesalers and various institutions such as the Ministries of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Livestock and Fisheries, research centers to increase knowledge based inputs utilization. The center has created job opportunities for number of citizens.

USAID Representative to Ethiopia Stephen Morin said, "Our commercial farm service project, a pilot project implemented by CNFA from 2012 to 2014 established six locally owned private farm service businesses in the Oromia. The centers already that serve over 30 thousand farmers have leveraged over 3.2illion USD in new private sector investment.

Meeting Ethiopia's comprehensive and ambitious of development agenda requires recognition of the critical importance agriculture in the economy. However, access to quality agricultural supplies at affordable prices at the right time of the season is a significant challenge. An effective supply systems is critical to a healthy and growing agriculture sector. An efficient system means farmers have access to high quality seeds fertilizer, plant protection products, tools and equipment, veterinary services and supplies among others. Bako Farm Service Center is the first of 20 centers to open through the Feed the Future Ethiopia Commercial Farm Services projects, he said.