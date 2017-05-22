Ethiopia: Gomo Gofa Raises 302 Million Birr for GERD

Residents of Gamo Gofa Zone have collected close to 302 million Birr for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), after receiving the GERD Trophy from Wolayta Zone a month ago.

The Gomo Gofa Zone handed over the GERD Trophy to Keffa Zone at a ceremony held at Arba Minch town Thursday where officials from federal and state governments, MPs , as well as elders from different zones attended.

Special Advisor to Zonal Administrator Sage Sahmba told The Ethiopian Herald Thursday that the residents have also granted oxen, traditional clothes, vehicles, in addition to the stated sum.

He lauded the commitment and elevated spirit of the public for the construction of GERD in particular and national development in general. "Though the zone targeted to collect about 126 million Birr, serious of discussions with the public at various levels on the success of GERD has surpassed the target."

Arba Minch Town Mayor Ezo Emako for his part extolled the initiation and intensified efforts of the people of Gamo Gofa for the realization of GERD construction.

"All the residents from school children to the elderly, from farmers to investors have shown astonishingly huge support for the construction of the Dam which elucidates as symbolic bond that has tied up the people of Ethiopia and consolidated national consensus," the mayor noted.

According to him, the town has planned to collect 31 million Birr but 41 million Birr has been secured , according to the mayor.

Mayor Ezo said: " The extraordinary support GERD has received from our people should also correspondingly apply to the zonal as well as the town's development aspirations."

Whilst, Arba Minch University community has also contributed over 20.8 million Birr for the same cause, according to University's Corporate Communications Director Fisseha Bekele. This is third time for the university community to donate a one month salary contribution for the Dam.

The public also vowed to further extend support for the realization of GERD.