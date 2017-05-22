Southern Africa: The SADC Wrap - Ebola Fears Flare in the DRC... Again

analysis

From Angola to Tanzania, Lesotho to the DRC - KRISTEN VAN SCHIE brings you a weekly round-up of regional news.

Representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week travelled to a remote corner of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assess an ebola outbreak that has so far killed three people.

Twenty-one suspected cases of the disease had been identified as of May 16 after a 45-year-old man caught a taxi to a hospital -- but was dead on arrival.

"The driver also fell ill and later died," the WHO reported. "A third person who cared for the first case also became ill and has subsequently died."

The outbreak made world news earlier this month when first reported, no doubt fuelled by memories of the 2014 West Africa epidemic that left thousands dead.

But this is not the DRC's first rumble with the disease. Try eighth.

According to the WHO, ebola outbreaks in the DRC were recorded in the Seventies, Nineties, late 2000s and 2014. The deadliest of these was the 1976 outbreak of what was then called "Zaire virus", killing some 280 people. Affected areas in the most recent outbreak in 2014 -- which was unrelated to...