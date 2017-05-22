20 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Koica Backs Ethiopia's Effort to Attain Health SDGs

By Sintayehu Tamirat

Korea International Cooperation Agency has launched Thursday a media campaign project named SHaPE (Small, Happy and Prosperous Family in Ethiopia) in collaboration with Ministry of Health at a cost of four million USD.

At the even, Country Director Madam Doh Young-Ah said: "KOICA continues strengthening its support for Ethiopia to help it attain health Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The project aimed at bringing positive development and population growth through growing the Knowledge, Attitude and Practice of the public towards family planning service.

It will be implemented with a target of assisting the nation's development strategy and propagating Korea's demographics and development trends in Ethiopia, a press release from the ministry stated.

The project is implemented by the Amhara, Oromia and Somali states health bureaus in collaboration with the media.

The project is launched in response to survey conducted in the three states regarding maximizing the number of family planning beneficiaries, strengthening women participation in education, enhancing male involvement in reproductive health, and increasing public awareness on harmful traditional practices.

State Minister Kebede Worku through his representative said Ethiopia's family planning coverage has progressed at large. "It grew to 35.3 percent from eight percent before 20 years. The agents that take the lion's share for this change are the health extension workers serving in kebeles," he said.

Though family planning service is key for women, families, and health and social security of the community, yet one in five women in Ethiopia cannot use the service due to varied reasons, it said.

