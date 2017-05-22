South Africa: Premier Willies Mchunu Meets With Community Leaders in Nquthu, 22 May

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu and members of the executive council will tomorrow, 22 May 2017 meet with community leaders in Nquthu Local Municipality. The meeting has been convened to unite community leaders behind a common goal of promoting peace and building a stronger municipality economically and socially.

Mchunu remarked: "We want to ensure that there is stability in Nquthu ahead of the by-elections. Importantly, we are committed to unite leaders across all communities as part of nation building. We will unveil community based programmes aimed at rolling out an integrated twin-programme of social cohesion and moral regeneration."

Mchunu further remarked: "Our focus is on the reconstruction of the soul, healing the wounds and rebuilding community fibre. Our moral regeneration programme involves the mobilization of civil society, in the form of religious and traditional teachings, which are all intended to create a better human being and a humane society. We believe in the strong role for religious and traditional leaders as custodians of our religion, culture and traditions."

He concluded: "We have invited leaders of society across all party preferences and we want them to work with government to promote good human values and spread the message of peace, first peace within ones-self, then of course peace that should be shared amongst all in the community."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier