Ethiopia: Freedom of Expression in Ethiopia Then and Now

editorial

The freedom of expression has always been an important factor in the context of universal human rights. The scope, content and limits on the freedom of expression are in most cases defined by constitutions and specific laws relating to human rights and the freedom of expression in particular.

Freedom of expression has been provided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Convention on Civil and Political Rights and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

Right to express one's ideas and opinions freely through speech encompasses writing, and other forms of communications in press, electronic media, social media and all other forms of communications. The freedom of expression does not in any manner equate with defamatory, profane and blasphemous content which is basically punishable by law.

Furthermore, the right of expression implies the right to seek information and ideas, the right to receive information and ideas and the right to impart information and ideas.

Freedom of expression was for the first time given juridical recognition in modern Ethiopia by the Revised 1955 Constitution (article 41).

The 1987 Constitution issued by the Derg also gave recognition to freedom of expression on paper (article 47) but in practice thousands of the youth that could have contributed to the development of this country had been exterminated in the most unprecedented state sponsored terror simply because they either distributed or read political pamphlets that was issued by various political parties that tried to challenge the regime.

After the fall of the 'Derg', Freedom of expression was for the first time issued in the Transitional Charter (the Transitional Charter of Ethiopia, 1991 article 1(a)). Furthermore, the freedom of expression was extensively provided in the 1995 FDRE Constitution.

Article 29 of the FDRE Constitution provides for the 'Right of Thought, Opinion and Expression' in the following terms: 1) everyone has the right to hold opinions without interference. 2) Everyone has the right to freedom of expression without any interference. This right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any media of his choice. 3) Freedom of the press and other mass media and freedom of artistic creativity is guaranteed. Freedom of the press shall specifically include the following elements: (a) Prohibition of any form of censorship; (b) Access to information of public interest. 4) In the interest of the free flow of information, ideas and opinions which are essential to the functioning of a democratic order, the press shall, as an institution, enjoy legal protection to ensure its operational independence and its capacity to entertain diverse opinions. 5) Any media financed by or under the control of the State shall be operated in a manner ensuring its capacity to entertain diversity in the expression of opinion. 6) These rights can be limited only through laws which are guided by the principle that freedom of expression and information cannot be limited on account of the content or effect of the point of view expressed. Legal limitations can be laid down in order to protect the well-being of the youth, and the honour and reputation of individuals. 7) Any citizen who violates any legal limitations on the exercise of these rights may be held liable under the law.

After the promulgation of the Constitution, quite a few private newspapers and magazines flourished. However, in most cases, instead of focusing on the major editorial principles on which they were founded, the newspapers served as mouthpieces for a number of political groups and parties that were in opposition to the political order. The freedom of expression was abused to the highest level to serve as an instrument to sensational, biased and unverified news and views that exceed the constitutional limits that were mentioned earlier.

The promulgation of the press law and broadcast proclamation added further legal instruments to the development of press freedom in the country. Regrettably enough, most of these legal instruments were either genuinely misunderstood or deliberately twisted to indicate the absence of freedom of expression in Ethiopia.

On the other hand, it is difficult to conclude that the larger public in the country has understood its constitutional rights to practice the freedom of expression. There is a traditional understanding that has been transmitted from one generation to the other on the importance of keeping silent as a matter of good manners and traditional ethics. As an Amharic proverb goes, zim bale aaffe zimb aygebabetim (flies do not intrude into closed mouth). Many still believe that silence is golden (zimita work new). These were proverbs that the previous regimes used to silence the public so that they can continue to press and repress the public to make them believe what they could not have believed under normal circumstances.

In Ethiopia there seems to be a polarized understanding of the freedom of expression. Some totally deny the existence of freedom of expression in the entire history of the country and still some others believe that a nirvana of freedom of speech has prevailed in the country.

By definition, liberal and neo-liberal states believe that you can say whatever you like anywhere as long as you do not touch the free enterprise order. However, even the most democratic countries have time and again tampered with the rights of freedom of expression of their citizens.

Freedom of expression in Ethiopia or elsewhere entails legal restrictions that are provided in the Constitution and other relevant proclamations. The Constitution provides that citizens can uphold any political views and express them in a peaceful and responsible manner. However, quite a few of the violent speeches that were held in this country had ended in chaotic situation in which lives were lost and public and private property damaged affecting the economy, peace and stability.

Despite a lot of reports on activities accomplished to disseminate the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens, a number of constitutional rights of citizens are violated every now and then by individuals and corporate organizations. The government had made various attempts in educating the citizens on their constitutional rights.

This process should not be left only to the government. Educational institutions need to instruct their students of the fundamentals of jurisprudence so that they can develop their knowledge on the democratic principles of the freedom of expression. Civil society organizations should work on practising their democratic and constitutional rights as showcases for the promotion of developmental democratic system in the country.

The House of Peoples Representatives and House of Federation as well as all law enforcement bodies need to respect and in fact support the cardinal principles of the freedom of expression as a major tool for the promotion of democracy in this country.

In terms of the development of freedom of expression, Ethiopia has all the necessary instruments to promote such rights but every right certainly entails a certain level of legal responsibility and accountability. The public has started to speak out against bad governance, rent seeking and other social evils with expectations that change is eminent through time. What is to be achieved tomorrow however needs to start today.