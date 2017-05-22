Sierra Leone National Sports Conference Commences Today

Minister Khanou ready to reposition sports for sustainable development

The highly anticipated and long awaited Sierra Leone national sports development conference, would start today Friday and would run until Saturday, May 19, 2017, at the newly refurbished Siaka Steven Stadium Atlantic Hall in Freetown.

With the theme: 'Repositioning Sports for Sustainable Development', the two-day confab is expected to host over 250 delegates from sporting disciplines, journalists, athletes, government officials, fans and other related stakeholders from across the country.

According to the Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanou, the earlier conducted nationwide tours helped them received additional information and contributions to the proposal of reforming the country's sport sector.

He said: "Those proposals have been put together and the outcome of which are four documents- the reviewed 2015 Policy that was passed in cabinet by the former Minister of Sport, Paul Kamara, a proposal to reform the directorate of sports, a proposal of sport governance (the ethical sport governance arena) and the role out plan.

"Because we believe that the process cannot be concluded without notifying the general public that is why we are hosting the conference for validation."

Khanou said Sierra Leone has never had an entire remodeling of sports to an international standard but deliberation from the conference will allow sportsmen and women to stop participating, but rather competing in international games and help in rebranding sports in the country.