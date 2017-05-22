Kenya: Embu Residents Live in Fear of Landslide

Fear has gripped residents of Kanyakiri Village, Embu County after a tea farm was destroyed following a landslide on Saturday.

The landslide moved tea bushes and trees for about 500 metres near Kianjukoma market.

Mr Patrick Muchangi, an eye witness said the incidence happened early morning as farmers were about to start tea picking.

He said there was some movement, like an earthquake, before the landslide that saw the crops moved to a neighbour's farm.

"I was going to my farm to pick tea when the earth started moving and I saw the plants moving. I ran away and raised alarm," said Mr Muchangi.

Area chief Mark Nyaga said he was informed of the incident by village elders. He said no one was injured in the incident.

He said the area had never been hit by a landslide before.