22 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Construction Sector Supports Opuwo's Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — The construction sector in Opuwo has contributed to the growth of the town and an upsurge in the local economy of that town, according to Opuwo Town Council.

Local Economic Development officer Sean Makono said Opuwo is one of the few crime-free towns in Namibia and the local economy "is booming". He said the construction sector is steadily improving and that many commercial and residential buildings are under construction.

"It is predicted that the economy of Opuwo will improve tremendously due to the discovery of iron ore in close proximity to the town," Makono remarked. He said the iron ore deposit near Opuwo is believed to be one of the largest in the world.

"The spin-offs from the mining of the iron ore alone are enough to nourish vibrant local industries and stimulate unparalleled job opportunities in the region," Makono noted, adding that currently Opuwo is "an untapped market" for investment', where potential investors can set up shopping outlets, recreational facilities and hospitals.

The steady influx of workers and the business activities taking place would in due course oblige Opuwo to improve the local hospital and perhaps build another, Makono explained. He made the remarks in light of the upcoming Opuwo Trade Fair slated for May 27 to June 3.

The objective of the trade fair is to attract institutions and corporations to the region.

"We want them to bring their services closer to the people of the region, especially the marginalised citizens," he said, adding that through the trade fair marginalised people in the region would become better acquainted with various institutions and corporations in the country.

The purpose of the trade fair is to facilitate employment creation through effective marketing of services and through business networking. This, he explained would contribute to poverty reduction. "We have attracted exhibitors from countries, such as Tanzania and Zimbabwe. We will also pull a huge crowd as tourism is on the increase," Makono enthused.

Namibia

Hundreds Arrested for Poaching

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has revealed that they arrested more than 222 suspects for poaching and illegal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.