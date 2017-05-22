Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa knows he could be skating on thin ice but will not press the panic button after the Harare giants faltered at home once again against Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Glamour Boys' missed the opportunity of winning their first home game when Collin Dhuwa equalised for the visitors with a cracking volley on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Cameroonian Joel Epoupa Christian's 16th minute goal.

DeMbare coach Mutasa was disappointed by the result and also the missed opportunities which denied the Harare giants their first win in four home matches.

The club's supporters are yet to see their team winning at home this season and they appear to be losing patience with the rebuilding project which is taking long to give them the results they desire.

Dynamos have lost by identical 1-0 scorelines to FC Platinum, How Mine and Black Rhinos before yesterday's stalemate which got dispirited fans rising in a loud chorus "Mutasa paumire pakaoma" as if to remind the coach of the precarious position he finds himself in after giving away too much ground in the marathon.

However, the former midfielder, who is currently preoccupied with the rebuilding project with the former champions, was not moved by the chants.

"Obviously playing at home and you get a point when you need three you become disappointed. It's a setback but in life sometimes you need to go back so that you recover and go upfront.

"I am sure it was an element of converting the chances that come our way. I think we had a number of chances that we thought on a good day we could have buried but everything goes back to the coach after such a performance," said Mutasa.

"They (supporters) have their views, they have their own perceptions and they see football in a way they want and probably I as coach I look at how we train, how we execute our duties. There are many factors that probably at the end of the day make such results.

"A coaching job is just as good as the last game but I wouldn't want to talk much about that. Probably the authorities will know better what is happening now. I am a football coach, I am coaching Dynamos and we will see when it comes." Mutasa yesterday made a few changes to the team promoting into the starting side the youthful Peace Makaha, Masimba Mambare, Quality Mangadze and Marshal Machazane who replaced Elisha Muroiwa whose costly blunder denied them a point in their last match against Black Rhinos.

Christian bundled them in the front after 16 minutes when he latched on to a free-kick by skipper Ocean Mushure on the right flank to ignite wild scenes among the supporters.

Mushure had another curling effort from the dead ball scraping the crossbar after Christian was fouled at the edge of the box on the 41st minute.

Dynamos looked the more likely to score and, apart from the missed chances, they had a genuine penalty appeal turned down earlier on after Shabanie defender Tinashe Chigede had handled inside the box.

But Shabanie Mine managed to get a point from the match when Obey Mwerahari lost possession just outside the centre circle and Dhuwa quickly responded with a rising shot that beat the keeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga from a distance.

The fine strike earned Dhuwa the man of the match award and the midfielder was presented with a hamper from the sponsors Delta Beverages at the end of the match.

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi was elated by the point he got from the giants.

"I am very happy, especially with the distance we have covered all the way from Zvishavane to Harare, and playing against a big team like Dynamos and getting a result with this fantastic performance from the young boys, I think I am glad. I give credit to the youngsters for a job well done.

"This is the performance that we have been displaying these days even though we were not getting good results. We are getting there, we are doing well, the combinations are getting up and I am very happy with the response from the players," said Chiragwi.

Teams.

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Makaha, O. Mushure, L. Zvasiya, M. Machazane, T. Chipunza, O Mwerahari, W. Mutasa (Mandiranga, 56th min), Q. Kangadze (T. Macheke, 86th min), C. Epoupa, M. Mambare.

Shabanie Mine: S. Mafukidze, T. Chidege, W. Mapfumo, L. Nyamande, T. Chimoyo (B. Mtigo, 61st min), N. Mpofu, C. Dhuwa, F. Mupasiri, N. Maziwisa, C. Makoto (A. Dzumbunu, 21st min), M. Murimi (W. Taderera, 71st min).

Dynamos ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. (1) 1

Shabanie Mine ... ... ... ... . (1) 1