22 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Prime Minister Concludes First Phase of Evaluating Cabinet Ministers

Prime Minister concluded yesterday the first phase of meetings with his cabinet ministers for their performances' evaluation. The ministers had to provide detailed explanations of their department's achievements and performances in the last three months.

State Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Abdullahi Hamud stated that the accountability program of the government was to evaluate the performances of cabinet ministers for the last three months or (100) days.

Abdullahi Hamud said after the end of the next coming three months, cabinet ministers will be called back again to discuss of their mandates.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre stated that his government will ensure to provide services for the public and work for the people.

This effort is the first initiative taken by Prime Minister Khayre's government which reflects his government's determination to hold cabinet ministers accountable and responsible for their respective departments.

