22 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmaajo Briefly Meets Trump in Riyadh, Appeals Backing

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday met with the U.S President Donald Trump in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh following the conclusion of the US-Arab-Muslim conference, Presidential Communications officer confirms.

Somali Presidential Communications officer, Abdinur Mohamed said the two presidents talked on security collaboration between Somalia and the United States of America, where President Farmajo highlighted the need for strong U.S support to defeat the militant group Al-Shabab that is battling the government and the African Union forces.

"We are in war on terror and we need international assistance as Somalia lone cannot defeat the terror groups."Mr. Mohamed said during a media briefing in Riyadh. He said the U.S administration promised 100% backing for the new Somali government to secure the Horn of African nation and rebuild the country's national forces.

The Riyadh meeting was the first face-to-face talk between Donald Trump and Farmajo and came one month after U.S president increased the number of U.S Special Forces operating in Somalia.

