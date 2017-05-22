22 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Newly Formed Political Opposition Coalition Is Destructive, Says Jubbaland

Jubbaland regional administration has expressed its view on the parliamentary opposition group recently formed in Nairobi, saying that the group poses new challenge to the federal government.

Speaking at the opening of high school examination in Kismayo, First Deputy President of Jubbaland, Mohamud Sayid Adan said the two houses of Somalia's parliament have a responsibility to move the country forward and called on them to avoid any unnecessary formation of opposition presently since the government was still too young to be held accountable for its actions.

"They called themselves Progressive but the Somali people consider them as anti-progress. Their ill motives have already been realized by the people," he added.

