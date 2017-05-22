Eenhana — A local farmer has donated 400 bags of mahangu grains to benefit families who had a poor harvest, including the elderly and the San community at Shandi Settlement in the Ondobe Constituency of Ohangwena Region.

Moses Petrus recently donated 400 10kg bags to the community through the Ohangwena Regional Council Office. The donation will be divided amongst all 36 villages in Ondobe, with each headman tasked to identify 11 beneficiaries from their village.

Ondobe Constituency Councillor Mandume Pohamba wants the community to meet the government halfway in its efforts to eliminate poverty, instead of depending entirely on government social grants.

"Imagine, this donation is done by a single farmer and his family. It is his hard work and determination that led to what is being donated here today through the good will of Mr Petrus and his family. If a single farmer can harvest this much, why can't we all learn from this good gesture and apply this good example to working on our own fields," he said.

Petrus said the donation came in a response to President Hage Geingob's call to join the government and pull in the same direction in the struggle to alleviate poverty in Namibia.

* Michael Samuel is an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in Ohangwena