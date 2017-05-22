22 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Farmer Donates 400 Bags of Mahangu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Samuel

Eenhana — A local farmer has donated 400 bags of mahangu grains to benefit families who had a poor harvest, including the elderly and the San community at Shandi Settlement in the Ondobe Constituency of Ohangwena Region.

Moses Petrus recently donated 400 10kg bags to the community through the Ohangwena Regional Council Office. The donation will be divided amongst all 36 villages in Ondobe, with each headman tasked to identify 11 beneficiaries from their village.

Ondobe Constituency Councillor Mandume Pohamba wants the community to meet the government halfway in its efforts to eliminate poverty, instead of depending entirely on government social grants.

"Imagine, this donation is done by a single farmer and his family. It is his hard work and determination that led to what is being donated here today through the good will of Mr Petrus and his family. If a single farmer can harvest this much, why can't we all learn from this good gesture and apply this good example to working on our own fields," he said.

Petrus said the donation came in a response to President Hage Geingob's call to join the government and pull in the same direction in the struggle to alleviate poverty in Namibia.

* Michael Samuel is an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in Ohangwena

Namibia

Hundreds Arrested for Poaching

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has revealed that they arrested more than 222 suspects for poaching and illegal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.