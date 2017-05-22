22 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lack of Funds Hampers Farmer's Union

By Obrein Simasiku

Onankali — Oshikoto Regional Farmers' Union (ORFU) has indicated that its administration and programmes have been partly hampered due to a lack of funds and non-payment by its members.

ORFU says its finances are not well managed, partly because the treasurer is not a signatory at the bank, while those that are signatories sometimes failed to submit bank statements or inform the treasurer when they withdraw.

This practice left the union with funds unaccounted for, as no one knows the purpose for which the funds were used. This is all contained in the union's financial report covering the past three years.

It was established that for the year 2014/15, N$3,057.92 was unaccounted for, including N$2,137 for the 2015/16 financial year, as well as N$3,256.89 for 2016/17.

The report also indicates that ORFU's financial resources were also depleted, as they did not receive any maintenance fund from its mother body, the Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU).

ORFU was established in June 2013 and includes nine farmers' associations.

Its aim is to analyse the needs and aspiration of its members and put forward solutions to advance the livelihood of farmers, as well as establishing an education programme to enhance skills development and the sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

Other challenges listed were that the union is still struggling to build an office due to the severe lack of funds needed to purchase building and other material, despite having secured a plot for that purpose.

