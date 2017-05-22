Sierra Leone: President Koroma Opens National Sports Development Conference

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma last Friday, 19 April 2017, officially opened the National Sports Development Conference on the theme, "Repositioning Sports for Sustainable Development".

The conference, which brought together sports delegates from across the country is expected to be a turning point for sports development in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Koroma described sports as a vehicle for development, social cohesion and a thriving industry that should be enhanced for socio-economic development. He pointed out that the sector has the propensity to promote and rebrand a country's image, create jobs and foster development adding, that government will develop policies and build institutions, but the attitudes of individuals manning those institutions are crucial to the realization of the avowed goals of policies and structures created by government. The President therefore urged all sporting authorities to drop all internal squabbling and work towards enhancing and promoting the country's talents to international prominence.

President Koroma also encouraged all sports authorities to come together and accelerate the development of the sector and harness the full potentials of local talents. "Let us drop the things that continue to divide us and be focused on developing our talents," he emphasized.

The Minister of Sports, Mr Ahmed Kanu said the aim of the conference is to provide a roadmap to develop the sports sector and take important steps that will be in sync with the Agenda for Prosperity and the Sustainable Development Goals. He said the divorce of his ministry from the Ministry of Youth and Sports demonstrated President Koroma's determination to develop the sector adding, that the conference will aggregate the opinions of the public for government's intervention.

A veteran athlete who also doubles as the Minister of Internal Affairs, Major (Rtd.) Palo Conteh underscored the importance of sports and stated that those in sports are better performers even in governance. While encouraging sports authorities to put Sierra Leone first, he described sports as a good unifying factor that should be exploited. He noted that it should always be about Sierra Leone and the development of athletes.