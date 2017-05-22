22 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Mahama Attends AfDB Meeting in India

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Ahmedabad, India, to attend the 52nd Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

The AfDB, which works to reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of African people, is meeting on the theme: 'Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa.'

Former President Mahama, according to a statement issued by his Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari yesterday, will be speaking at a session on 'Engaging Africa's youth in Agriculture' and also participate in a number of other sessions on Financing Infrastructure, Addressing Africa's nutrition challenges, and Africa- Asia Partnerships.

Mr Mahama is attending the Meetings at the invitation of the AfDB and the Indian Government. The meeting, which opens formally on Monday, will end on May 26, 2017.

Ghana

DKB Wins Best Comedian Award in U.S.

The maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Florence Gould Hall… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.