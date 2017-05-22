22 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Boakye Agyarko Fires Warning Shots

By Inusa Musah

The government has outlined stringent measures to halt the persistent illegal diversion of petroleum products from their collection points, an illegality that is threatening employment in the petroleum distribution industry.

The measures include increasing visibility on monitoring tankers that depart from the loading point to their destinations, and engaging National Security and police in effectively tracking them.

Mr Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy, warned that any operator caught diverting fuel would have the vehicle confiscated.

In addition, punishments such as banning the operator from the business would be meted out to sanitise the petroleum distribution industry.

Albeit, he did not mince words in admitting to the human factor, which could compromise the measures the government is bent on putting in place to protect players in the downstream petroleum industry.

Mr. Agyarko explained that the residents of the communities would also be engaged to help control the diversion of petroleum products.

"Nobody can buy a whole community, and so we will involve the residents to check the diversion of petroleum products," the Minister noted.

The downstream petroleum industry has threatened to lay off over 500 employees, following fuel smuggling activities, which are affecting the sustenance of the business.

At a meeting with industry players, which was at the behest of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Agyarko observed that the high export malpractices had led to declines in volumes of about 51 percent.

On that note, he declared that the Bolgatanga oil depot would be responsible for the distribution of petroleum products from Ghana to landlocked countries like Burkina Faso and Mali.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) would do supplies in the southern belt.

"This will stamp out the unwholesome dumping practice, and the diversion of petroleum products from the country," the Minister explained.

He said government is hopeful that Parliament would amend the petroleum act, so that the marking scheme for tracking locally supplied products would be strictly enforced, to save the country from losing revenue through 'petroleum galamsey', he said.

Concluding, Mr. Agyarko called for the active participation of all players to help the government keep them in business by disclosing any of their members who engage in the illegality.

