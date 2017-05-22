Zimbabwe: City to Hire 450 for Road Repairs

Harare City Council has resolved to engage 450 general workers on a three-month contract basis to assist in repairing damaged roads under the Government-supported Emergency Roads Rehabilitation programme.

The general labourers will be paid a gross salary of $244,48 per month each.

According to the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee minutes, council noted that the city's roads were declared a national disaster by Government.

The committee said director of works Engineer Phillip Pfukwa reported that general labourers had previously been engaged for drain-clearing and that their re-engagement had been prompted by the need to urgently repair rain-damaged roads.

"The director of works further reported that the engagement of the general labourers had improved drain-clearing, deblocking of storm water drains, resurfacing of roads and pothole patching," read the minutes.

"The committee discussed the matter and suggested engaging the general labourers on fixed term contracts of six months considering the time it took to acquire ministerial consent and to complete the engagement process." However, the acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube advised the committee that the general labourers would only be engaged for a period of three months, as funds for this programme were released in tranches, covering three month periods. In February, President Mugabe officially declared a state of disaster on Harare's roads and road infrastructure through a notice published in the Government Gazette.

The roads were badly damaged by excessive rains received during the rainy season.

In January, Local Government, Public Service and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, together with his Transport and Infrastructure Development counterpart Dr Joram Gumbo, toured the damaged roads and concluded that they were in a bad state.

This prompted Government intervention, with the rehabilitation of the roads starting with Seke Road, which has stretches that are impassable.