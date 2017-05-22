22 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: NSSA to Increase Pension Payouts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will increase monthly pension payouts from $60 to $100 later this year, Public Service, Labour and Social Services Minister Prisca Mupfumira has said.

Minister Mupfumira said NSSA would increase the pension payouts from the current $60 per month to $100 by September and eventually $150 by year-end. "We want to give pensioners a liveable pension and we are in the process of doing that. By September we should have increased payouts to not less than $100 then to $150 by December," she said.

NSSA was established through an Act of Parliament to facilitate a social security scheme for all employees on retirement.

It collects contributions every month to invest in revenue generating projects to fund the pensions.

NSSA payouts have however remained a paltry $60 per month, an amount that pensioners who live outside the cities might exhaust on bus fare and related travel expenses alone.

The authority's investment portfolio includes money markets, property, short and long term investments in companies as well as in land.

New Ziana

Zimbabwe

New Law to Beef Up Children's Rights

The first draft of the Children's Amendment Bill is now complete and will this week be forwarded to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.