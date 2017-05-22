More than 200 cross border traders who have benefited from the $15 million Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe loan facility are this week expected to travel to different countries to buy and sell products.

Speaking during the send-off ceremony, which was attended by cross-border traders from the country's 10 provinces in Rusape on Saturday, Zimbabwe Cross Boarder Traders Association president Mr Killer Zivhu said the initiative would transform the sector and the national economy.

"This group that we are sending off is our advance team. We want to mainly concentrate on exports so they are going to see what we can export to those countries," he said.

"Others are going to visit manufacturing factories where we can find cheaper products like in China and Indonesia so that our people import quality goods that are affordable.

"We are launching a programme called Fill my Shop where people borrow goods and sell them in their shops up to a time when they have raised enough capital."

Mr Zivhu said the $15 million loan facility which is being disbursed by Homelink and attracts only one percent interest, was still available with less than $7 million so far disbursed.

"This initiative whereby one borrows money with only one percent increment is a first of its kind in Zimbabwe and will transform the lives of traders and eventually the economy.

"The biggest problem we are facing is that there is a lot of money, but the money does not have takers because our people do not want to borrow, but I want to urge Zimbabweans and many cross-border traders, not to be afraid to borrow this money because this is the cheapest money ever," he said.

Mr Zivhu also encouraged informal traders to formalise their businesses to contribute to Government coffers.

"We are also encouraging cross-border traders to formalise their businesses so that we can be able to have proper documentation required like payslips in order to access these loans," he said.

"We also have an obligation to contribute taxes to the Government, hence we are encouraging them to formalise their businesses."

The send-off also coincided with the launch of the facility in Rusape.

Cross-border traders who attended the ceremony expressed gratitude to Government and the association for considering their welfare.

"We would like to thank Mr Zivhu for lobbying the Government now our lives have been bettered, on Monday (today) we are leaving for China and we have already accessed our cash and air tickets," said Taurai Chiripamberi of Manicaland.

The cross-border traders will leave for countries like Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, and China among others.