Liberia: Buutuo Gets New Police Station

Nimba County District#5 Representative Samuel G. Kogar has constructed a modern police station for officers of the Liberia National Police in Buutuo, Nimba County, near the Liberian-Ivorian border.

Speaking to this paper during a tour of the town, which served as a launching pad for the disbanded rebels National Patriotic Front of Liberia or NPFL's invasion of the country in December 1989 under the command of Charles Taylor, Representative Kogar says the project was executed by his office and will shortly be turned over to the government.

He says the police will use the building to carry on their duties as state security apparatus. He added that the building is intended to enhance the good work of the government, putting cost of the four rooms and two cells at US$14,500.

The Nimba County lawmaker recalls that in the past, the security forces had executed their job in a dilapidated building, which even became a death trap. Rep. Kogar stresses that it is about time citizens themselves help government by undertaking self-help projects for the improvement of their communities, rather than waiting on Monrovia for everything. Most public facilities in Buutuo were destroyed as a result of the rebel invasion.

Meanwhile, Representative Kogar has donated a sugar cane mill valued US$5,000 to citizens of NyorGbanwea Town. He says the mill will help the citizens to get in involved in mare farming activities to become self-reliant rather than dependent on government.

A leader of the town, Dagbaih Teah, commended the lawmaker for the gesture. Citizens of the town, who spoke to our correspondent, term the donation as a great relief, vowing to make maximum use of the machine to improve their standard of life.