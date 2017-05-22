West Africa: Ecowas Envoys Pay Courtesy Call On President Sirleaf in Washington

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last week met with Ambassadors and Charge' d'Affaires of ECOWAS countries in Washington, D.C on the first day of her visit to the United States.

During their courtesy call on President Sirleaf, who is Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the ECOWAS Envoys lauded the Liberian Leader for her stewardship, which has ensured continued peace, stability and progress in Liberia and the sub-region.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Ambassadors Group (EAG), Ambassador Daouba Diabate of Cote d'Ivoire, who is Acting Dean of the EAG, said President Sirleaf's leadership has not only positively impacted Liberia but West Africa and the world at large.

According to a dispatch from Washington, Ambassador Diabate indicated that because of President Sirleaf's capable leadership, Liberia has continued on a path of peace and reconstruction despite the recent tragedy and setbacks brought about by the Ebola epidemic.

Ambassador Diabate said besides her leadership role to ensure global peace and prosperity, President Sirleaf's leadership of ECOWAS, especially recent actions that were taken to ensure peace and democracy in certain Member State, have enhanced the credibility of the regional body in the international community.

Ambassador Diabate briefed President Sirleaf on the role of the EAG, the organization through which embassies of West African countries seek the collective interest of the sub-region and the African continent in general.

In remarks, President Sirleaf lauded the ECOWAS diplomats for the courtesy call, and used the opportunity to encourage them to continue to work together assertively as a regional bloc for the good of West Africa and the African Continent as a whole.

President Sirleaf spoke of the efforts being made toward regional integration, such as the ECOWAS Parliament and ECOWAS Court, as well as improving communication and coordination among Member Countries regarding regional security.

The Liberian Leader thanked ECOWAS for the strong support given to Liberia during the difficult past and during this period of reconstruction. As Liberia prepares for Presidential and General Elections in October 2017, President Sirleaf expressed confidence that ECOWAS' will continue to be constructively engaged with Liberia.Earlier, the ECOWAS Envoys were introduced to President Sirleaf by the Charge' d'Affaires of the Embassy of Liberia in the United States.