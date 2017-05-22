Liberia: Executive Mansion Raps On Renovation

A finding from the internal investigations into the ongoing renovation of the Executive Mansion with regards to the General Auditing Commission or GAC audit is soon to be released.

Presidential Press Secretary Jerolinmek Matthew Piahin a released issued over the weekend said the head of the investigation, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Cllr. J. FonatiKoffa is expected to release the findings to President Sirleaf shortly.

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf launched an internal investigation headed by Cllr. Koffa, who also heads a Special Presidential Task Force to investigate the GAC's audit report which indicated that millions allotted for Mansion's renovation had been allegedly swindled .

But Mr. Piah said the review process is ongoing and that according to Cllr. Koffa, the investigative report will be concluded and presented to President Sirleaf shortly.He indicated that Mrs. Sirleaf had also sent to the Special Presidential Taskforce, all other General Auditing Commission or GAC reports, a majority of which he says have been reviewed with recommendations made and actions taken.

He said the same action will apply to the result of the review process on the audit report pertaining to the renovation of Executive Mansion. "The public and media houses are therefore advised and encouraged to take note of the process and are also assured that they will be duly informed when the exercise is concluded," Piah's statement concluded.