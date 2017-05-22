22 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Executive Mansion Raps On Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

A finding from the internal investigations into the ongoing renovation of the Executive Mansion with regards to the General Auditing Commission or GAC audit is soon to be released.

Presidential Press Secretary Jerolinmek Matthew Piahin a released issued over the weekend said the head of the investigation, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Cllr. J. FonatiKoffa is expected to release the findings to President Sirleaf shortly.

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf launched an internal investigation headed by Cllr. Koffa, who also heads a Special Presidential Task Force to investigate the GAC's audit report which indicated that millions allotted for Mansion's renovation had been allegedly swindled .

But Mr. Piah said the review process is ongoing and that according to Cllr. Koffa, the investigative report will be concluded and presented to President Sirleaf shortly.He indicated that Mrs. Sirleaf had also sent to the Special Presidential Taskforce, all other General Auditing Commission or GAC reports, a majority of which he says have been reviewed with recommendations made and actions taken.

He said the same action will apply to the result of the review process on the audit report pertaining to the renovation of Executive Mansion. "The public and media houses are therefore advised and encouraged to take note of the process and are also assured that they will be duly informed when the exercise is concluded," Piah's statement concluded.

Liberia

Weah Optimistic

The Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has expressed optimism of becoming Liberia's next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.