Benguela — More than 3,500 entrepreneurs from central Benguela and Cuanza Sul provinces benefited from Banco Sol micro-credits since January 2015 to April 2017, Angop learnt on Friday.

According to Banco Sol credit official, Ruben Cardoso and João Ngula, who are responsible for the institution's Porto Amboim/Ganda branch at Benguela International Fair (FIB), the project responds to the company's credit services.

The credits are mainly intended to help stores to purchase their goods and complete their infrastructure construction works.

Banco Sol was part of the 100 exhibitors at the 7th edition of the Benguela International Fair (FIB) held in the province from 17-21 May this year.