22 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Over 3,000 Entrepreneurs Get Credit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — More than 3,500 entrepreneurs from central Benguela and Cuanza Sul provinces benefited from Banco Sol micro-credits since January 2015 to April 2017, Angop learnt on Friday.

According to Banco Sol credit official, Ruben Cardoso and João Ngula, who are responsible for the institution's Porto Amboim/Ganda branch at Benguela International Fair (FIB), the project responds to the company's credit services.

The credits are mainly intended to help stores to purchase their goods and complete their infrastructure construction works.

Banco Sol was part of the 100 exhibitors at the 7th edition of the Benguela International Fair (FIB) held in the province from 17-21 May this year.

Angola

Investors Invited to Explore Minerals in Curoca

The administrator of Citado, in the municipality of Curoca, southern Cunene province, has appealed to local and foreign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.