Ondjiva — The administrator of Citado, in the municipality of Curoca, southern Cunene province, has appealed to local and foreign operators to invest in the mineral-rich region.

Speaking to Angop, Bambi Kiami dos Santos spoke of the need for the businessmen to invest in prospecting of minerals, especially ornamental rocks, as the region has a huge potential.

The official added one of the country's largest deposits of minerals has been discovered in the region, with stress to marble, turmaline, blue and green stones, gold and iron ore.