NetOne has recruited 400 brand ambassadors in Harare to kick start the "Basa Sebasa Project", which is set to employ about 20 000 young people who will be selling the company's products countrywide.

The youths will target current and new subscribers.

Last Friday, NetOne launched the project in Highfield and Budiriro.

In an interview on the sidelines of a tour of Market Square Bus Terminus in Harare last week, NetOne acting chief executive officer Mr Brian Mutandiro said they would train young Zimbabweans and equip them with resources to enable them sell the company's products and educate the public.

"We train the young people and we give them the software to be able to explain how our network works," he said.

Mr Mutandiro said they will continue to increase the number of brand ambassadors and expand to other provinces.

"We started with 400 brand ambassadors and we want to increase that number to 20 000 eventually and the project will spread to all the provinces of Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Mutandiro said NetOne's presence on the market would be felt as the company is innovative.

He said NetOne has improved service over the years because of continued interaction with subscribers.

"We are listening to our subscribers to tell us how we should improve the network," said Mr Mutandiro.

During the tour of Market Square, Mr Mutandiro said he was impressed by people who wanted to subscribe to their network after realising that their product saved money.

"As you can see, there is a huge interest for people to migrate to our network," said Mr Mutandiro.

"We have improved in the visibility and also the innovative product that we are launching saves money for the subscriber."

Mr Mutandiro said their aim was to ensure that communication costs were brought down, as NetOne is the people's network.