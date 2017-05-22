Ghana: DSTV Opens Premium Channels to Compact and Compact Plus Customers

MultiChoice is spreading some love to its DStv Compact and Compact Plus customers by having an Open Window showcasing three top Premium channels.

From 29 May to 23 June 2017, DStv Compact Plus customers will be able to enjoy the laughs on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) some interesting insights and history lessons on History (DStv Channel 186) and Discovery Channel (DStv Channel 121).

"These open windows give our customers a taste of some of the great channels available on our packages. It's our way of saying thank you for your support and highlighting some of the great content available on DStv Premium," said Cecil Sunkwa Mills, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana.

Highlights for DStv Compact customers

DStv Compact and Compact Plus customers are in for a treat as Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) will be showing Jerry Seinfeld and his motley crew of unhinged friends in Seinfeld.

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, a series of one-on-one battles in an effort to determine a new roast champion.

History (DStv channel 186), showcases 101 People Who Changed the 20th Century; a factual documentary about the people who drove the changes in every aspect of life that made the Twentieth Century and set-up the Twenty-First.

Forged in Fire, sees the best bladed weapon-makers, building everything from Viking battle-axes to Samurai swords, and even Indian claw daggers.

The Greeks features historians and archaeologists, actors and athletes, scientists and artists who help understand ancient Greeks' journey to discover how their legacy illuminates the present and shape the future.

Discovery Channel (DStv channel 121) offers the finest entertainment in the areas of history, nature, science and technology and human adventure.

Cooper's Treasure is a real-life treasure hunt series.

Naked and Afraid reveals two complete strangers tasked with surviving in one of the world's most extreme weather environments with no food, no water and no clothes.

Schedules for these channels are available on DStv.com and will also be available on your TV Guide on your decoder from the start of the open window.