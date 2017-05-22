Kenya: Jubilee Leaders Blamed for Man's Death At Uhuru's Isiolo Rally

Independent candidates from Isiolo County have blamed the death of a man after a rally presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Jubilee Party nominees.

This comes after a man was reportedly killed by a police officer immediately after a rally in the county which was addressed by the President on Saturday.

Addressing the media in Nairobi over the incident, the politicians led by Isiolo Senator and former Livestock minister Mohammed Kuti, they pointed fingers at candidates from JP for playing a major role in the ensuing chaos that led to the death of the man.

"As we were preparing for the arrival of the president there was a debate that this was a Jubilee meeting and why were independent candidates being allowed? There was a lot of anger," said Mr Kuti.

He said that it was not the first time a similar incident had been witnessed in the county adding that a week ago, in Kina area, chaos erupted with stones being hurled at rival camps of Jubilee candidate Abdul Bahari and those of Governor Godana Doyo who is seeking a second term on Party for Development and Reforms (PDR).

"We noted that some aspirants had already incited their supporters to boo other candidates and we could see a very charged young people around the podium where the president was addressing the people.

"Our supporters dispersed for home and were led by my deputy governor. It is the supporters of Bahari and those of governor Doyo who clashed," he said.

"We want to know what happened exactly. We strongly demand that the answers to this death be put to light," said the senator.

Mr Kuti asked for security to be beefed up while asking politicians in the county to be accommodative of each other and observe peace as they conduct their campaigns ahead of the August 8 polls.

Senator Kuti was flanked by his running mate Abdi Kushoto, senatorial candidate Hussein Golicha, Woman Representative aspirant Tiyah Galgalo and Isiolo North constituency Member of Parliament candidate Lucy Mworia.