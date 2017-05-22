South Africa: Eastern Cape Human Settlements Invests in Steve Biko Social Housing Project

press release

Govt invests millions of rands on to the Steve Biko Social Housing Project

Eastern Cape MEC for Human Settlements has announced an investment worth millions of rands to refurbish the old Sanlam building into a thriving social housing project in Port Elizabeth. An amount of R68 million has been invested by both Provincial and National Government on the project with the R35 million coming from Social Housing Regulatory Authority and R27.6 million from the Provincial Department of Human Settlements. The other money has been raised privately by the social housing institution.

The project is implemented by Qhama Social Housing Institution and will have 220 units consisting of bachelor, 1 and 2 bedroom units. The project is for rental purposes open to people that earn R1500-7500.

The project touches on three major significances for the province and nationally:

Re-addressing the past imbalances

Social housing instrument that assists urban renewal

National heritage

MEC Helen Sauls-August said the first work of the project will focus on the social housing element of the building and once it's complete, the other elements will follow.

"This marks a defining moment for the people of the Eastern Cape Province as were are here to witness the fall of a painful past and the new beginning of a historic project. It is befitting that during the Year of Oliver Tambo, the work to convert this building into a living memorial of the struggle for freedom commences now," said MEC Helen Sauls- August.

She also committed that the social housing project will preserve the rich history and heritage of the building and create a living memorial of the struggle for liberation.

Revamp of the building will commence early in June and will run for a period of 12 months.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Human Settlements