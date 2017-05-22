Cameroon: Buea - Population Brave Threats, Rains to Shine

At the end, Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai expressed total satisfaction.

The award of medals to some 40 recipients, military and civilian march-past, as well as merry-making constituted the menu of activities marking the National Day in the South West Regional capital, Buea, last 20 May, 2017. Before departing at 1.02pm, the Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, expressed to the press his total satisfaction with the conduct of the military, pupils, students and the civil society that took part in the event at the Buea ceremonial ground in Clerks Quarters.

Against a backcloth of boycott and threats from opposition political parties and invisible individuals, the National Day in Buea gathered steam from an early morning down-pour to challenge the many odds surrounding the national day this year. Opening the march-past, the army, measured their steps, looked unto the horizon and swung their arms on forward marching feet.

The Gendarmerie, the military, the Police, Penitentiary Administration, Customs, Forest Guards, ex-servicemen and the motorised units of the various forces took the stage. The civilian march-past taking its turn featured the Red-Cross, Scout movement, primary schools, colleges, professional institutions, higher institutions, youth associations, cultural groups, and political parties. Among these, the Catholic University Institute of Buea (CUIB) stole the show exhibiting the various departments of their institution. The CPDM was, the lone party that made an appearance at the Buea ceremonial ground last Saturday.