Cameroon: U-17 Afcon - Cadet Lions Eliminated

In spite of their 1-0 win over Gabon, the Cameroonians have failed to secure a semi-final berth and a place at the World Cup.

The U-17 Lions of Cameroon have been bundled out of the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Cadet Lions went home creeping despite their 1-0 win over host Gabon in their third and last game in Pool A on Saturday May 20, 2017 in Port-Gentil. Cameroon has therefore failed to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament and consequently lost their chance to reach the World Cup finals in India in October. It was a rather difficult encounter for the cadet Lions. The encounter began with the Panthers of Gabon almost getting through in the first seconds of the game. Coach Bertin Ebwelle had made some major changes in the midfield and the attack as compared to the last game against Guinea.

The captainship also changed hands from Dyo Christian Ngakole to striker Stephane Thiery Zobo. During the first fifteen minutes the Panthers of Gabon made several attempts at the Cameroon goal area. But goalkeeper Boris Essele was in full control. At the 19th minute Stephane Thiery Zobo broke the deadlock and opened scores for Cameroon after benefiting from a pass from Eto-o Eyenga and was able to break through the Gabonese defence wall. The Gabonese put up a strong force up front but squandered their chances.

At the 35th minute Fabrice Ndzie Mezama was stretchered out of the pitch due to an injury. He was replaced by Steve Kingue. This added more steam into the team but things did not change much. Both sides separated at half time on 1-0 score in favour of the Cameroonians. On resumption, the Cadet Lions played with much determination. Playing before some 5675 spectators the Cadet Lions failed to materialise their scoring chances. This forced the coach Ebwelle to make some replacements at the 60th minute. Innocent Assana was replaced by Christian Bella and Moise Sakava replaced Jules Messomo. In spite of the changes, Cameroon failed to concretise the several scoring chances they had due to inexperience and youthfulness. At stoppage time the scoreboard read 1-0 in favour of Cameroon. Even though Cameroon failed to qualify for the second round of the competition, Stepahne Zobo was voted man of the match. According to Coach Bertin Ebwelle, the players gave their best to win and he believes that the boys will be useful in future in other categories. In the other Pool A game, Ghana and Guinea played a 0-0 draw. Both teams have qualified for the semi-final.