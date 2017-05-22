South Africa: Minister Des Van Rooyen Attends Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Mexico

press release

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), honourable Des van Rooyen will join UN representatives, delegates from other countries, disaster risk reduction partners representing various sectors, organisations and disciplines at the 2017 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction to be held at Mexico from 22 to 27 May 2017.

"It is our sincere submission that this platform remains one of the most important gathering of Member States and all disaster related organizations and stakeholder to check the pulse on our commitments to reduce disaster risk and build the resilience of communities and nations", said Minister van Rooyen.

Like many other developing countries, South Africa also faces increasing levels of disaster risk and it is exposed to a wide range of hazards, including drought, fires, cyclones and severe storms that often trigger widespread hardship and devastation. The negative impact of these disasters leaves the country to deal with issues such as loss of lives, damage to infrastructure and the environment, disrupted livelihoods, schooling and social services.

This meeting in Mexico will therefore be important for countries like South Africa as it will go a long way in ensuring efforts of responding to emergencies and disasters in a prompt and well-coordinated manner and geared to restoring the dignity of those affected.

