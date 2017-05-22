21 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sascoc's Looming Lottery Funding Crisis - a Nightmare or a Gravy Train Running Out of Steam?

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was up in arms last week following the news that there will be some changes to how lottery funding is allocated. The National Lottery Commission denied some of Sascoc's claims, but is it a case of fighting for the country's athletes or being sour after being asked to disembark the gravy train? By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Funding professional, successful sport takes buckets of money. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, each medal won by Team Great Britain cost £4.1m or R69-million. It's enough to make your eyes water. The United States spends almost R700-million on its Olympic endeavours each year and the Australians almost R800-million per annum. By these economic margins, South Africa's ability to produce medallists - and some of the best athletes in the world - is beyond compare.

It's no surprise then that there was a big hullabaloo last week when news emerged that Sascoc might not be getting wads of cash from the National Lottery Commission any more.

Sascoc has been the beneficiary of more than R300-million from the lottery since 2000 and it - as well as many of its athletes - rely heavily on this funding to...

