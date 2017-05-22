South Africa: We Need to Talk About Racism

analysis

I would like to start a conversation which I believe as South Africans, we are scared to have: that racism manifests itself both explicitly and implicitly.

English is not my mother tongue but I shall try and explain these concepts as I understand them so that hopefully the reader has the same takeaway from this piece that I intended.

Explicit racism in this context is when things are clearly racist and the behaviour is obvious and can clearly be defined as racism. Implicit acts of racism are harder to identify as such. Sometimes the person carrying out the act may not even realise that these actions are racist - because it's just how things have always been done. I would like to talk about the challenges of implicit racism - which is possibly more dangerous because it is not really spoken about.

As a teenager, I grew up in Pretoria around Sunnyside, during the early '90s. We were one of the first black families to own a flat in Sunnyside. Often fellow black people would ask if my mother's boss was so kind that he or she paid for me to go to an all-white school, referring to Pretoria High...