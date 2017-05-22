22 May 2017

South Africa: Ransomware - Prepare for More, Bigger, Worse - and Closer to Home

South Africans may just wanna cry. The Cyber Crime and Cybersecurity Bill is before Parliament, but in the interim thousands of businesses are wide open. South Africa is already one of the world's top cybercrime hotspots, cybercrime is one of our fastest-growing criminal enterprises. Oh, and did we mention there's more, scarier ransomware on the way? By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Despite WannaCry bringing in a fairly paltry amount in ransom considering the scale of the attack, the worst is far from over, experts have warned. Brace yourself: the same vulnerability that allowed WannaCry to spread across the globe in May can still allow far greater havoc. And South Africa is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to cyberattacks.

EternalRocks, first detected by a Croatian security expert last week, includes more threats than WannaCry and is potentially more difficult to fight. It doesn't include WannaCry's kill switch. Also under way is Adylkuzz, discovered by researchers at ProofPoint. It is using hundreds of thousands of computers believed to be infected to mine virtual currency, reports AFP.

South Africa, meanwhile, is one of the most at-risk countries in the world.

A quick look at the stats. In 2014,...

