Gambia: Two Charged With Robbery, Violence

Two men have been charged with robbery and violence before magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court, last week.

Prosecutors accused Lamin Jasseh and Lamin Kinteh of carrying out a violence assault on one Alieu Krubally by hitting him on his neck and stole his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, valued; D5, 500 and cash amount of D6, 000. They both denied the charge, saying they were never aware of the occurrence of the accusation.

Magistrate George granted the prosecutor a week adjournment for the court to determine the granting of bail to the accused persons.

Matter is adjourned to 25th May, for hearing.